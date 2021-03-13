Saved from slaughter.... these 120 rescued donkeys given refuge and sweet grass

Durban - There’s been a massive outpouring of help from the public for the 120 donkeys that were saved in Mooi River this week from smuggling and brutal slaughter. On Thursday a row of horse boxes streamed into the Kloof and Highway SPCA carrying 36 of the rescued animals, including stallions, mares and foals, which had been taken from the Mooi River SPCA to Summerveld, just outside Durban, after the initial rescue. The rescued animals have been given refuge in different animal rescue centres and shelters. Kloof and Highway SPCA’s Barbara Patrick sent out an appeal for help for feed, medication and materials to build shelters for the donkeys late on Wednesday afternoon. Durbanites, especially those from the Summerveld community, jumped in to help. Donkeys saved from likely slaughter for the Oriental medicine market, have been taken to Kloof and Highway SPCA. Kloof and Highway SPCA’s Barbara Patrick and Siya Ntuli, with Leroy Wentzel, a volunteer from Summerveld who brought supplies for the donkeys. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) As the mothers and foals were being reunited in the paddocks on Thursday afternoon, there were also hay trucks dropping off fresh grass and medical and building supplies were being delivered. The donkeys were braying to one another and tucking into sweet fresh grass with relish. Patrick said: “It has been unbelievable. I sent out an appeal late on Wednesday afternoon when we didn’t know how we were going to manage taking in all these donkeys. It was not even 24 hours and our community had come forward with horse boxes, food and medication. Even our electric fence was fixed and donations received to build shelters. I have no words.”

Summerveld resident and volunteer helping with the donkeys in the SPCA paddocks, Coralie van Besouw, said: “I saw the appeal on the Summerveld group and Summerveld has a good community spirit when they are called on to help. I had some extra grass for my own horses and it’s great to see these donkeys enjoying fresh grass,” she said.

Mooi River SPCA also said that after the rescue, their community had come forward to assist. “The community has been amazing, as soon as word went out about the rescue, it was incredible how people came to the party to help,” said Mooi River SPCA voluntary chairperson Gaynor Lawson.

The rescue took place on Monday night when Mooi River SPCA was called to assist after Mooi River traffic authorities stopped a truck which was carrying the donkeys.

They were believed to be en route to Bergville, after which they would be smuggled into Lesotho where their skin would be harvested for a gelatin called “eijao”, which is used in oriental traditional medicine.

The donkey skin trade had declined, but with authorities intercepting such a big load of donkeys this week, there are fears it could be flaring up again.

The donkey skin trade has been slammed by animal welfare groups across the globe as being particularly brutal ‒ their spinal cords are severed to render them immobile so that the skin can be removed while the animal is still alive.

Mooi River Traffic and Safety manager, Paul Greyling said on Friday that a truck carrying 120 donkeys was intercepted and stopped at the R103/R622 intersection on Monday night after a tip-off.

“Four foreign nationals were found inside the vehicle and were handed over to police. Going forward, Mooi River traffic authorities will be stopping every vehicle carrying livestock and checks will be made that documentation and animal branding is in order,” said Greyling.

The Independent on Saturday