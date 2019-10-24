Secret Diner: Worth a journey just for the novelty









The Grand Exotic Where: Sheffield Beach Road, Salt Rock Open: Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm, Saturday 8am to 2pm Call: 076 435 6090

From the outside it looks like an Indian temple, or a Victorian pavilion, with its domed cupola and wood and iron walls painted a bright pink. Two old cars stand in the manicured garden. It’s certainly whimsical and the name Grand Exotic is fitting.

Inside, the light from windows around the cupola dances across the eclectic decor, which mixes high antiques with funky retro and old tin signs, and some delightful design motifs - like the love seat made from the engine compartment of an old car with a studded leather cushion, in front of a wood-panelled wall with pictures that speak to 1950s Italian film stars. The carved Balinese-style doors and windows add to the East meets West flavour.

The old car love seat, in front of a wood-panelled wall with pictures that speak to 1950s Italian film stars.





There are corners with old bicycles or old gramophones, and lots of colourful fabrics on the walls and floors. At the back there’s a cool verandah and little garden with mismatched wrought iron furniture.

The food and drinks are served in mismatched plates and cups and saucers, with old fashioned railways-style silver teapots.

There’s a model shoot happening, as I find a seat under the shade of an old Natal mahogany. The models are lying draped around a water feature, trying not to get the clothes dirty.

Berea residents will know the feel from Sarah Owen’s Antique Cafe, when it first opened on the Berea. This venue has been designed from scratch to show off Owen’s eclectic style, influenced by the impressionists and art nouveau.

On the one side is a spa and a little antique shop, on the other - a beautifully decorated functions venue that would be ideal for a small wedding or large family gathering.

The menu here is very simple. It’s light wholesome food that doesn’t need a full kitchen brigade to produce, much like one remembers from the old Antique Café. And it’s all augmented with excellent coffees, a delightful range of teas and good baking.

So expect the corn fritters with smoked salmon, crème fraiche and avo that was legendary, and the smoked chicken, avo, pear and cherry tomato salad. There’s also a variety of croissants, from scrambled egg, smoked salmon, cheese and jam to marzipan and chocolate. The famed walnut and sweet potato muffins are very much in evidence.

East meets West at the whimsical The Grand Exotic at Salt Rock.





The menu is augmented with a creamy roasted courgette soup with a Zulu muffin, or a smart sarmie with pastrami, apple, brie, avo and crushed walnuts and a trio of bruschetta with home-made pesto, roasted garlic infused peppers and olive tapenade.

I opted for the asparagus cheese melt on health toast (R55), which I enjoyed despite the asparagus being of the tinned variety. My friend tried the “fabulous” fish cakes served with home-made mayo and a leafy green salad (R69). These were good. I liked the mayo.

The food is light and the portions small - a couple of my beefier friends may need to double up on some items, or they could try one of the delicious cakes afterwards. The two gluten-free options of a dark Belgian chocolate and almond or a clementine cake (R48) were both exceptional. It’s worth a trip from Durban just to try these.

Food: 3 ½

Service: 3 ½

Ambience: 4 ½