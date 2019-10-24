Shad season a Catch-22









Durban - Reduced law enforcement against illegal shad fishing has led to a “massive escalation” in poaching. Bruce Mann, a senior scientist at the Oceanographic Research Institute (ORI), said this kicked in when the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (Daff) took over policing catches from Ezemvelo in 2016 “for political reasons”. “The number of fish inspectors has been reduced from 80 to 10 or 15. There is no way Daff could do what was done by 80 people, plus they don’t have the knowledge, are used on a rotation basis, and cannot always see cases through.” This month and next form the closed season for shad, to give them a breather to breed while they carry eggs. To many fishermen, the closed season, colloquially called “the shad ban”, is an attractive time to fish.

Because their time in KwaZulu- Natal waters is their breeding season, they may not be sold commercially as they may in the Western and Eastern Cape.

“The rationale is that shad come here to breed. If we allowed commercial catches, it would wipe out the spawning stock,” said Mann.

He added that shad were an easy catch because they concentrate along the coast, hunt in shoals and take any bait.

Unemployed Yugen Pillay, 24, from Phoenix, waiting to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on a charge of illegal fishing and showing the Independent on Saturday his summons earlier this week, explained the logic of shad fishing in October and November. “You get bigger shad in the banned season.

“They come into shore from the sea to give birth. That’s why they are big.”

Asked whether that would not lead to there one day being no shad left, he replied: “I don’t know. They still catch them. Some people sell them, most people eat them.”

An investigating officer with Daff, who could not be named because of the sensitivity of his job, told the Independent on Saturday that high numbers of shad catches during the closed season were the work of unscrupulous fishermen “with no regard for conservation”.

“There is organised crime involved. They are well organised, fishing at night, knowing inspectors are not on duty for 24 hours.

“They pay fines of about R500 and we end up arresting the same people again and again,” he said.

Any peace officers - including the SAPS and metro police - have powers to arrest shad poachers.

The officer added that while there was a problem of shad fishing during the closed season, the high level of unemployment had put pressure on people to harvest the ocean to put food on their tables.

“These days you see lots of people fishing on the beachfront piers in the middle of the day.

“It’s not really as much about the poaching of shad as it is about human survival,” he said, adding that it was “a political thing”.

Mann explained that the closed season on shad had been carefully negotiated with fishermen and taken into consideration how many each fisher’s permits allows them to catch - a maximum of four a day; the size - minimum 30cm, and a closed season as short as two months.

It was based on the research of a PhD project on shad by Anesh Govender, now in Oman, he added.

He said the ban was in synchronisation with the life cycle of shad, which migrate to KZN waters to breed.

Back at the Durban Magistrate’s Court, Pillay claimed he had been arrested simply for being on board a boat in the harbour from which others had been fishing.

“I don’t even eat fish,” he said. “I’m allergic to sea food.”