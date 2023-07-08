Shame for ignorant Colosseum vandal

Rome - The tourist who infuriated a nation when he was captured scratching a love note into the Colosseum has apologised, claiming ‒ with embarrassment ‒ that he didn’t understand the history of the Roman monument. In a letter addressed to the city’s prosecutor and mayor, Ivan Danailov Dimitrov, 27, wrote that he was aware of the seriousness of his actions and apologised to the people of Italy and the entire world for causing the damage at the Unesco World Heritage site.

“By damaging the Colosseum, I acted with frivolousness, flippancy and incivility, to the detriment of other visitors,” he wrote in Italian in the letter, which was translated by The Washington Post. “I have no excuses.” Caught carving ‘Ivan + Hayley 23’ into a Colosseum wall, Ivan Danailov Dimitrov, 27, has apologised, claiming ‒ with embarrassment ‒ that he didn’t understand the history of the Roman monument. “I am profoundly embarrassed to admit that it was only after this sad incident that I began to appreciate just how ancient this monument is,” he wrote. Dimitrov’s attorney, Alexandro Maria Tirelli, said in a message that he had come up with a plea bargain request that would keep his client out of jail. He said the prosecutor had agreed to no jail time, though the plea was still being negotiated.

Dimitrov’s face was visible in a video that went viral in late June, in which he used a key to write “Ivan + Hayley 23” on a wall. The American visitor who shot the video, Ryan Lutz, informed security about the incident. Italian officials expressed their outrage online, with culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeting that the act was “a sign of great incivility” and tourism minister Daniela Santanchè saying on Twitter that she hoped the tourist would face sanctions. Italy’s ANSA news agency reported that the penalties for the damage could include up to five years in prison and a fine of more than $16 000 (R305 500). - The Washington Post