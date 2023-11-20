Soccer gave me a better life

Durban — Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Andile Cele has shared his passion for sport to take the youth off the streets and make them self-sustaining. Now Amazulu Under 19 coach and Maritzburg City Youth Development Academy head coach, the man affectionately known as Sguda on the field was raised by financially struggling grandparents.

He believes boys and girls should follow his footsteps by staying away from street corners where the temptation of drugs and alcohol lurks, and instead hone their sporting skills. He counts himself lucky. He was identified at a young age for his talent earning him a spot at the Transnet Football School of Excellence, which provided him with free education while helping him to realise his dream of playing professional soccer. “We have driven young people to the street by not having sports facilities for them, by not supporting those in townships who are running sports teams.