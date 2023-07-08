Social runners and super athletes to run your city

Durban - Social runners will rub shoulders with world class athletes at the Absa Run Your City 10km in Durban tomorrow. The race starts from Masabalala Yengwa Avenue at 8am.

The international and South African athletes include professional record-breaking women and men. In the previous race, it was the male athletes who dominated headlines but this year the spotlight will be on the women participants. Uganda’s Stella Chesang returns to Durban, having set the fastest time (30:40) run on South African soil at the Run Your City Cape Town 2022 outing. A former winner in Durban with a time of 31:14 set in 2018), Chesang will know the route well and use that to her advantage. Picture: Mark Sampson Ethiopian long-distance runner Yalemazerf Yehualaw is one of those women running. The current world record holder in the 10km road race will compete against Uganda’s Stella Chesang, Bekelech Teku Wariyo from Ethiopia and Neheng Khatala from Lesotho.

Lesotho’s Neheng Khatala should not be underestimated tomorrow. Picture: Action Photo Managing director of Stillwater Sports and founder of the Absa Run Your City, Michael Meyer, said they were excited to see how the elite race would unfold with the prospect of the first 10km world record in road running in Africa. “What makes the Absa Run Your City series extra special is the fact that social runners will also get the opportunity to rub shoulders with the elites over the fast flat course. We can’t wait to paint the streets of Durban red on Sunday, with runners proudly wearing their stunning, red event T-shirts,” said Meyer. Tickets bought online by runners and walkers will fund five local charities: Reach For A Dream Foundation, Durban & Coastal SPCA, Tree (Training and Resources in Early Education), LIV Village and iThemba Lethu.