SPCA sees drastic rise in rabies cases

Durban - Kloof and Highway SPCA inspector and marketing manager Brigitte Ferguson has sounded the alarm over a drastic increase in rabies cases. “In the last three months (December, January and February) we have had 27 dogs and one cat test positive for rabies,” she said.

She said last year, the Kloof and Highway SPCA had 88 positive rabies results, and only reached 30 cases by August. She also warned there could be more that had not been reported or captured. “Sadly, these are only the animals that are seen and picked up by our inspectorate and tested and we fear that the numbers are even higher.

“Some animals were strays with no history and some animals were owned, living in homes with their families and some were even picked up by local ‘rescuers’ who refused to believe the threat of rabies was real. In these cases, some of the animals may come into contact with many people and animals before being brought in,” said Ferguson. The Kloof and Highway SPCA are urging people to make sure their pets are vaccinated against rabies and to exercise extreme caution when approaching stray animals. “If you find a stray animal you are not familiar with, only approach if it is safe to do so and absolutely necessary. In the event of being bitten or scratched, immediately wash the area very well, flush under running water and seek immediate medical treatment with a doctor. If you are bitten or scratched by an animal with no proof of vaccination, you will be required to go for a course of rabies vaccinations,” she said.