Stonier to remain behind bars

Durban performer Anthony Stonier remains in police custody after his arrest on charges relating to child pornography last week. Stonier is one of the subjects of a multinational investigation into what appears to be a global child pornography network.

The veteran actor and musician made his second appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after his arrest last week at his Glenwood home. The National Prosecuting Authority’s regional spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said his bail hearing took place this week. “Bail was refused and he is returning to court on June 3,” she said. Stonier was arrested during an early morning raid on his home last Tuesday by a large contingent of investigators and forensic specialists from the SAPS Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations unit, KZN police and members of the US Department of Homeland Security. Eyewitnesses at the time said Stonier was exiting his flat in Cato Road when investigators moved in. He and members of the arresting team returned to his flat for about four hours.

Police said hundreds of images and videos of children were found on seized devices. They also found messages between Stonier and a man who had been arrested on similar charges in Umbilo. Police said some chats contained information relating to boys who were available for sexual favours for R2 500. It also emerged that a “willing buyer” could choose whether they wanted a boy who was drugged. The actor was charged with the possession, distribution, accessing, downloading, facilitating, viewing and manufacturing of child pornography and his arrest was executed by the head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigation Service.

Ramkisson-Kara said only court officials were allowed at Stonier’s bail hearing in the Children’s Court. “Proceedings were held in camera and no media were allowed in,” she said. The 58-year-old was the 12th person to be arrested in the ongoing operations. The news shocked the arts community as people struggled to come to terms with the arrest of someone who played a prominent role in Durban theatre for decades.