Strutting shunned

This peacock, in full courtship display, was caught on camera by our photographer Shelley Kjonstad while taking pictures for another story at the Kloof and Highway SPCA. He strutted about, clicking his beautiful train of 'eyes' while the sun shone off his magnificent blue feathers, but all to no avail.

The peahen he was trying to impress may have had a better offer because she turned her back and walked off, utterly unmoved by his courtship. Perhaps she returned at a more private time, and there will be little peachicks wandering around soon. Peafowl are alien to South Africa, having been imported from South Asia, with only one known self-sustaining colony, on Robben Island. There are also feral populations in Port Elizabeth and East London, and some survive as 'pets' in other parts of the country.

The Independent on Saturday