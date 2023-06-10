Surf’s up for Ballito Pro

Durban - The North Coast will be a hive of activity as thousands descend on its shores for the upcoming Ballito Pro. The world’s longest-running surfing event, which celebrates its 54th year, takes place from June 27 to July 9 at Willard Beach, Ballito, and will include multiple events ranging from surfing and skating to extreme sport.

O’Neill is the main sponsor for the event, and brand director Paul Canning said they had always tried to craft a creative narrative around the Ballito Pro. “We truly believe it is important that the stories we tell are a colourful tapestry around the heritage of this coastline, the people who inhabit it, and those who seek the tranquillity of the area,” said Canning. The tagline for this year’s event is “Konke Kuluhlaza”, meaning “Everything is Green”. Canning said this theme tied in with O’Neill’s vision of prioritising the ocean and environmental sustainability and, by doing so, “preserving the richness of KwaDukuza as a key tourism asset and economic driver for the region”.

Their event merchandise would consist of recycled and environmentally friendly material, some of which had been removed from the ocean. In line with KwaDukuza’s Blue Flag initiative, “the O’Neill Blue Collection is about highlighting the importance of sustainability, to protect our planet and playground for future generations”. Durban-born surfer Luke Thompson is ready to compete in his second Ballito Pro. He received a wild-card entry after doing well in the trials. Having surfed since he was 10, he said he was happy to be a part of such a historic event, which he grew up watching. Thompson, 18, said: “This year’s Ballito Pro is all ‘blue’ out of concern for ocean protection, the aim being to raise awareness about ocean conservation by teaching people about the impact of pollution on marine life and encouraging them to act to protect the ocean.”

Made For More’s Tracy McKay is a para-surfer who is making her Ballito Pro debut. Made For More is a non-profit organisation that encourages and empowers people with disabilities through sport. McKay said being involved in this event felt surreal. “I feel honoured to be included, as this is something people dream about, and here I am – this is my reality. I have no expectations at all. I still can’t believe I’m going to be surfing in the biggest surfing event in South Africa. I mean, people all around the world know about the Ballito Pro.” McKay has previously competed internationally, having represented South Africa at the ISA World Para-Surfing Championship in 2020 and 2022. She was placed second in the prone 1 category, and was placed third in 2022.

“By watching a surfing competition in a pristine environment with no litter, especially plastic, lying around, the younger generation will learn to look after the ocean and understand the damage litter can do. I’m not just talking about plastic – I’m referring to all rubbish. We as adults need to lead by example. If we can show the youngsters we respect the ocean, they will be sure to follow. We need to think of the marine life that inhabits the ocean as well,” she said. KwaDukuza Municipality’s mayor, Lindile Nhaca, said they were proud to be hosting the Ballito Pro at Willard Beach, one of three Blue Flag beaches in the area. Nhaca said: “Through the event, we will create awareness about the need to protect our coastline’s environmental richness, which is a key tourism asset and economic driver for the region.”