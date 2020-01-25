Suspended sentence for two transsexuals spares them from ‘horror’ of prison









File picture: SAPS (Twitter) Two transsexuals have been spared incarceration after their lawyer put it to the Durban Magistrate’s Court that they would belong neither in a female nor a male prison. Magistrate N Myeni delivered Chinada Pokehat, 37, and Weereyut Seejad, 28, suspended sentences on their R1000 fine, or four months in prison. They were scheduled to fly out of South Africa yesterday, at their own expense, after having been arrested for being in the country illegally for a year, said their lawyer, Niven Rai. He would not comment on how they had supported themselves since arriving but said they had been based in uMhlanga. “They were terrified,” said Rai, adding that they were “too embarrassed” to be interviewed by The Independent on Saturday. “The consequences could border on disastrous should they have been detained in an all-male cell,” he said.

Although they were born men, they dressed and appeared as women.

“The basis of the argument for a suspended sentence was that their incarceration could have caused irreparable harm should there have been a custodial sentence.”

Rai said they had already spent time in police custody, but in a cell separate from other detainees.

“With LBGT rights being enforced world-wide, South Africa needs to follow suit. If we want to be a First world country, we need to act like one.”

National Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department was sensitive to such cases, “taking our constitution into consideration”.