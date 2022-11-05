Swim with SA’s Black Mermaid

The Black Mermaid follows Ndhlovu, South Africa’s first black woman freediving instructor, often dubbed the “real life Ariel”, as she explores the power and place that the ocean holds in indigenous South African lives.

Durban - South Africa’s Zandile Ndhlovu is the subject of an exciting short documentary, The Black Mermaid, released on free streaming channel WaterBear yesterday.

Watch Ndhlovu’s first experience of the sardine run, one of the planet’s most beautiful ocean phenomena rarely witnessed by local communities. Hear from her grandmother who mythologised the ocean and Ndhlovu, who immersed herself in it.

Zandile Ndhlovu is South Africa’s first black woman freediving instructor. Picture: Supplied

Zandile Ndhlovu is passionate about access to the ocean for coastal communities. Picture: Supplied

Ndhlovu said: “Growing up, I faced many obstacles that prevented me from exploring the deep: challenges accessing swimming lessons as a child, the lack of representation in freediving, and the steep financial costs associated with it, have historically excluded many black individuals from participating in the sport. Now, I am on a mission to shake-up the freediving world by empowering black communities to get involved.”