'Swop that apron for a lab coat,' says woman scientist

Durban - A young Durban scientist is leading the charge in the fight for gender equity in science through an online engagement campaign that positions African scientists as superheroes. The interactive campaign was launched this week and will continue until June 10, aimed at encouraging discussions between the scientific community and the public about gender equity in science. The project principal investigator for the Sub-Saharan African Network for TB/HIV Research Excellence, Maphe Mthembu, 32, was motivated to start the campaign because of what she calls “the under-representation of women in the science industry”. Mthembu said she and her team of 24 scientists, in partnership with non-profit organisation CodeMakers, wanted to reframe gender narratives to empower female scientists. “Today, women account for only 30% of the world’s researchers, and an even lower percentage at higher decision-making levels, and this is an example of the gender disparities/gender power dynamics that exist in various aspects of human activities including science, innovation, and research,” said Mthembu.

For this narrative to change, she believes there needs to be gender equity, where men and women from all walks of life, in all their diversity, should be given the necessary conditions and opportunities they need to realise their potential.

“There’s this general belief that women are just good for the kitchen or caregiver roles, but I seek to empower them to do more in the science industry and to also take up decision-making roles.

“Women don’t seem to believe in themselves or believe that they can make it in those roles, and don’t pursue them. I’m here to tell them they can do it.

“For example, during this Covid-19 pandemic, the spotlight shines mostly on male scientists and their research, another clear indication that women are not properly represented. We need to see more women in the industry.”

SuperScientists will hold a webinar at 3pm on Monday. To register, go to https://www.santheafrica.org/whats-on/research/projects/powerpack-superscientists-reframing-­gendered-narratives-empower-female.