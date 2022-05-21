Teens graduate in the nick of time

Durban - Two UKZN students have managed to graduate as teenagers, in the nick of time. Avuyile Siphala and Nokwanda Nxumalo were both 19 at their ceremony on Monday, but the next day Nxumalo turned 20.

Both said they arrived at the institution, overwhelmed, but “got through it”. They were not only younger than their peers, but also came from rural areas. Siphala is from Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape and Nxumalo is from Mbazwana, in the uMhlabuyalingana Municipality, near Lake Sibaya.

Siphala explained why she chose to study psychology, which she hopes to one day use in her career – first in a hospital and later, hopefully in a practice. “I am interested in how the mind behaves and how the nervous system works and I would like to figure out more about that and help people.” Nxumalo studied social sciences and hopes to return to her community in a rural – “very rural" – area and help with its development. She is presently doing her honours in community development.

Coming from Lusikisiki with little to no resources, particularly internet and computers, Siphala had to adapt to learn to use email and the internet. “It was difficult for me and a challenge to study online. When I first started at the university, I had to grapple with using technology,” she said. She is one of four siblings and was raised by her single mother.

“My family have been my greatest supporters. They always encouraged me.” Nxumalo dedicated her degree to her family. She is one of seven family members. At just three years old, her father suddenly died, leaving her mother to raise her single-handedly. Despite hardships, Nxumalo’s mother fully supported her academic journey.

“I wanted to help my family and decided to follow in the footsteps of my uncle, who is a UKZN alumnus. UKZN has always been my dream. My uncle always regaled us with stories of studying here and shared all his fondest memories and life lessons at UKZN. Listening to him, I knew I wanted to be part of the university. And I did! I got to know lots of amazing people from different walks of life, made special memories and learned as much as I could,” said Nxumalo. She even battled depression during her first year at university. “I would isolate myself from everyone. It was my hardest academic year. I realised that I needed to see my academic journey through, not just for me but for my family. I wasn’t going to quit and with that mindset I beat my depression. It was freeing,” said Nxumalo.