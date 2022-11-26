Thabile Shange’s first novel explores love and xenophobia

Durban - Thabile Shange’s first novel, In The Midst Of It All, is opening doors for her. The journalist from Newlands West explores the relationship between a South African woman and a man from elsewhere in Africa and the hurdles they face in turbulent times.

Story continues below Advertisement

She will be at the Gauteng International Book Festival on December 11 with renowned authors such as Fred Khumalo and Dudu Busani-Dube in a discussion titled Our Stories ‒ A Celebration. “I’m very excited about this festival because it will be bringing local authors together,” said Shange. Shange has also been invited on radio and TV interviews.

Shange said her love of reading started at a young age and that developed her love for writing, which shaped her career choice. “I was born in KwaMashu and spent the first years of my life there. My family and I then moved to Newlands West where I completed my matric at New West Secondary School,” said Shange. “My choice to study journalism was because I wanted a career where I would write,” said Shange.

Story continues below Advertisement

She was inspired to write In The Midst Of It All by the desire to change the narrative on foreign nationals and their relationships. “I didn’t like how women in relationships with non-South African men, Nigerian men particularly, are usually perceived,” said Shange. The negative stereotypes attached to women in these kinds of relationships propelled her to open the conversation to change the narrative.

Story continues below Advertisement

“As someone who was in this kind of relationship before, I wanted to write something that would represent me and other women correctly. “Also, I love and I wanted to write a beautiful African love story,” said Shange. Shange believes the government could do more do to deal with xenophobia. C

ondemning the violence was never enough and more effort should be put into holding the perpetrators of these violent attacks accountable. “I also believe our leaders should open themselves up to listen to the complaints of the communities ‒ such as unemployment or crime ‒ and do something about it because, at times, the cries of the communities being ignored build up to a giant bubble that manifests as these attacks when it finally bursts,” said Shange. Shange said that in the book there is a scene where the main character Nandi is shamed and insulted for being in a relationship with a Nigerian man.

Although no one has said anything to her personally, she would read comments and posts online about women in this kind of relationship and would feel judged and shamed. “The writing process had its ups and downs. I would sometimes write in the middle of a xenophobia wave going on and feel depressed and wonder if what I’m doing will help or make things worse. “So there were times when I couldn’t write at all,” said Shange.

Shange said she had published a short story titled “The Morning After” and the writing process was very different. For her book, she did more research and interviews and invested a lot of emotions. She said the reception for the book had been good. “It’s been lovely. People are very supportive and engaging with the content posted on social media,” said Shange.

Shange added that she didn’t share details with her family, but they were excited and supportive once she informed them of her publishing contract with Kwela Books. “As soon as the copies were delivered, my dad finished reading it in a couple of days,” said Shange. Many South African women have relationships with foreign men, and "it’s a beautiful feeling“ when so many relate to the storyline.

“I get messages on social media from women telling me how much they love and relate to the storyline," said Shange. "Some aren’t even in relationships with Nigerian men, it’s men from all of Africa. No one will shame you for dating a European or American man,“ she added. “People ‒ men and women ‒ should not be judged or shamed because of who they love.