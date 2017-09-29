Durban - South Africa’s most outrageous dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, sent social media into overdrive this week with her naughty “skinny dip” video going viral.

The uMlazi sensation, whose dance moves are either loved or hated, has dominated much of SA cyberspace this year after her thigh-high, very little black number became a major talking point at the Durban July.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent on Saturday yesterday over her latest adventure, Wabantu said her “naked truth” video clip, shared with her fans on Instagram, was taken in Mozambique last Sunday.

“We took the clip while I was swimming at a VIP hotel in Tete. As you know, I love swimming, there was no one else in the pool and I am showing how I am living my life.

“Everyone scrutinises me as to how I am living. My life is on my terms and my rules. I am not showing off expensive champagne, I am not hurting or abusing anyone.

“You only live once and I am showing how beautiful life is,” she said.

Wabantu said she was warmly welcomed by Mozambicans. This after she was banned from Zimbabwe last month where it seems her sultry moves “sans undies” did not get the nod.

Wabantu was nominated this week as a finalist in two categories in the 2017 Feather Awards: Socialite of the Year, where she’ll be up against the ultra queen of sophisticated trends, Basetsana Khumalo; and Drama Queen of the Year in which category Babes Wodumo is also a nominee.

Also nominated in the same two categories is entertainer Skolopad, and there was a sudden socialite storm on Thursday evening, at The Feathers nomination party, when Wabantu refused to be photographed with Skolopad.

Not unlike Wabantu, Skolopad is not shy when it comes to booty flaunting and she was described as “rocking the red carpet” at the event when she pitched up in a white “sheet” wrap dress.