The style behind the craft makers

CraftFest, the festival that celebrates the best of craft in the province, is coming soon. Book the date ‒ the public holiday, June 16 ‒ for a fun day in the country for the family. Brought to you by the Independent on Saturday and the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market, the festival takes in the best craft beers, gins and cocktails, as well as a fabulous array of artisanal food, some of South Africa’s top musicians, and the craft makers.

This week, we give you a taste of the many talented and creative individuals and their crafts. From dolls’ clothes, to funky place mats, leather bags to skin creams, jewellery to street fashion, woodwork to fabric printing, shoes to plus-sized clothing, and dog beds to steel work, CraftsFest has it all. Bright and colourful everyday clothing by Nguni Brands. Nandi Masoka’s Nguni Brands has been creating a stir at the Shongweni Market. Her comfortable range of everyday clothing features vibrant and exciting Nguni designs guaranteed to turn a few heads. There are hoodies, jackets, casual dresses, T-shirts, crop tops and swimwear. Masoka has exhibited her range, to critical acclaim at SA Fashion weeks, and also has a small shop in Durban’s Helen Joseph Road. Samantha Daniel, of Glam Sam Clothing, started out as a chartered accountant but has always had a passion for fashion. “I started creating stuff and people really liked what I did. I then had an opportunity to trade at Shongweni Market and things took off,” she says. “My stuff is classic but I like to add my funk to it here and there. I also offer maximum value, offering one item that can be worn three ways. My winter jackets can also be worn as a dress with boots. I like my customers to not only look beautiful but to feel beautiful,” she says.

A range of eco wooden toys from Khula toys. Vashni and Leslie Pillay’s Khula toys manufactures eco-friendly wooden toys for children. From peg solitaire and memory chess to racing rabbits on wheels, jigsaw puzzles and even xylophones, there’s something for everyone from this business nominated as a finalist in the Durban Tourism Business Awards for the craft category. Guilluame Vermaak at Beyond Innovation Printing, specialises in transfer printing, printing fabulous designs onto fabric using eco-friendly processes. “So many ask if we print directly onto fabric and the answer is no. We first print onto a transfer paper using dye. We then heat transfer the printed transfer paper into the fabric. The dye stuff then sublimates into the fabric, dying it permanently. The paper is then recycled and we are left with colour-fast fabric in full colour. No steaming, no chemical coatings, no pre-wash, no main wash, no hot wash and drying.”

They can also do wide format printing onto custom fabrics, wallpapers, carpets and canvas. Fabric printing from Beyond Innovation. In keeping with greener times, there are stalls selling second-hand books and records, antique and vintage décor, funky junk and antique tools. Vintage clothing and repurposed clothing from vintage fabrics feature, as do reconditioned leather jackets. Booking is by the Howya app, a new one-stop entertainment and lifestyle app that keeps everything at your fingertips. Download the app from the Google Play store or iStore and get your tickets.