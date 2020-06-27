Then & Now: Willem Court, Durban

Durban - The picture of old Durban this week comes from the Facebook page Durban Down Memory Lane and is simply captioned The Embankment looking towards Albert Park.

The magnificent 12-storey art deco building is Willern Court at 159 Margaret Mncadi Avenue. It was designed by William Barboure and completed in 1937. The picture was probably taken soon after that.

Today Willern Court, next to the Durban High Court but hidden in the old picture because it is set back from the street, is still very much in evidence, although it is no longer the only high rise on the block.

The picture of old Durban this week comes from the Facebook page Durban Down Memory Lane and is simply captioned The Embankment looking towards Albert Park. Photo: Supplied





Shelley Kjonstad’s picture taken this week shows a much-built up cityscape.

The magnificent 12-storey art deco building is Willern Court at 159 Margaret Mncadi Avenue. Photo: Shelley Kjonstad





The Independent on Saturday appeals to readers who have old pictures of Durban and other parts of the province to send them to us. If any readers are featured in the old picture, we will do our best to recreate the scene with them in it again.

Readers sending pictures digitally - images should be about 1MB - can address them, with the relevant information, to [email protected]