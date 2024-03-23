Thieves clean out feeding scheme

Durban — Broken doors and windows, empty fridge and cupboards and a large space where an industrial stove once stood shocked volunteers at a community feeding scheme this week. Feeding scheme staff were greeted by an empty kitchen at the Tara Road Boxing Club on the Bluff on Wednesday morning.

Thieves cleaned out supplies and equipment used by non-profit organisation Warming the Hearts and Bluff Assist to feed the less privileged in the community four days a week, and they are in desperate need of assistance. Bluff Assist chairperson Chantal Bransgrove-Bower said a team from the Community Police Forum (CPF) went to check the damage after she had received a call to tell her of the burglary. “The burglars broke windows and doors and took everything needed to cook the meals, including the stove, pots and gas bottles. They took the industrial gas stove, 19kg gas bottles, and all seven industrial pots. They even cut the gas line. They stole the food, leaving one butternut and one potato behind.

“What should we do with that with so many mouths to feed? We basically have to start all over again,” she said. The door that was smashed in by burglars. The distraught Bransgrove-Bower also said that although some people had assisted in getting the feeding scheme back on its feet, there was still the issue of securing the building before they could resume on Monday. “We need help in securing the facility as this cannot be done again. If you are in that field, have something extra lying around that can assist or can take a look and advise, please contact me.

“We also need assistance with connecting the gas line and we would appreciate someone who works in that field to assist. They stole all the food. At this moment if anyone is willing to donate some dry goods or tinned foods while we make a plan, this would help so much,” she said. Bransgrove-Bower said she was grateful for the CPF, security companies and local SAPS for assisting and being kind to those affected. “We can only do what we do with the help of the community and we are truly grateful to have the community we do. If you can help in any way, please contact me on 083 734 2841,” said Bransgrove-Bower.