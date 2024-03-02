Thieves rob young violinist of her dream in home invasion

Durban — When Bailey Lottering’s pricey violin was snatched by a gang of armed robbers who invaded her family’s Westville home two weeks ago, the 13-year-old felt like her world had snapped. Bailey aspires to become an accomplished violinist, practises for long hours and makes sacrifices to enhance her playing ability.

Her sacrifice extended to selling all her old collectable toys to contribute towards buying a violin used by musicians who are “serious” about their craft. The second-hand vintage-looking instrument, which cost nearly R10 000, was bought two years ago. But when it was among the long list of items stolen from her home, the Grade 7 pupil at Atholl Heights Primary rated it as: “One of the hardest things to endure.”

Bailey said the instrument also held sentimental value because she used it at her instructor’s (Anita Blyth’s) wedding, and a Ukraine fund-raising event, but it “helped me to play beautiful music”. “Playing the violin is my way to express my feelings without words.” Bailey was encouraged to play the violin after watching a demonstration by their school’s music teacher (Blyth).

“I always felt the violin was an interesting instrument to play. In my heart, I felt it was different from other string instruments.” Cognisant that she needed her mother’s backing to own a violin and for tuition fees, Bailey said: “I had to ask very, very nicely because it cost a lot of money.” Her first instrument was a smaller violin that she received as a birthday gift in 2021.

Bailey, who has hopes of playing in an orchestra, travelling the world as a solo artist and eventually becoming an instructor, outgrew her first violin. After she saved up enough money, she acquired the vintage-looking violin. “I prefer vintage-looking instruments over modern ones. This one felt heavier and took some adjusting to because it was longer, but sounded much better.”

It troubled her greatly when the instrument was stolen, but her spirits were raised and her playing received renewed rhythm when Blyth lent her a violin. “It was a very generous gesture and I’m so grateful to have someone in my life who is so helpful.” While she wished the instrument could be found, intact, Bailey has made peace with the possibility of never seeing it again.

About the loss, she said: “I think people don’t consider other people’s feelings … they don’t understand the attachment to items. All they had in mind was another packet of money.” Bailey Lottering in high spirits, making music with the violin that was stolen from her home by armed robbers recently. Picture: Supplied Kate van Zyl (Bailey’s mother) said five armed men sneaked into their home around midnight on the night the violin was stolen, and when she awoke, one of them stood over her. “He told me, shut up or I’ll shoot you.”

Two children were with Van Zyl, a single parent, that night, while a third was with their father. “I was worried about Bailey, because her room was on the other side of the house. When they located Bailey, one of them grabbed her out of bed, put his hand over her mouth and pulled a ring off her finger, before bringing her to me.” Van Zyl said one of the robbers watched them while the others “looted the house”.

Electronic devices, musical equipment and other valuables were taken. While the robbery happened, Van Zyl was worried about Bailey and her being assaulted and was grateful it didn’t happen. “They also took our car and Bailey’s precious violin. It was all she could say, ‘my violin is gone’ …

“It was all she could think about, it was like her world had crumbled and her dream was lost.” Atholl Heights Primary School pupil Bailey Lottering, whose violin was stolen during a home invasion in Westville, during a lesson with music teacher Anita Blyth, who lent her the violin. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ Independent Newspapers Van Zyl, her mother and aunt had previously chipped in to help the youngster buy the instrument. As a freelance singer who plays at local gigs every weekend, Van Zyl said she appreciated all the support they received.

“I have tried to get Bailey to accompany me at some of my performances but she picks on minuscule things that she still needs to improve on. “I am confident in her playing, but she is a perfectionist when it comes to her music and schoolwork.” Blyth, a tutor and freelance violinist, said Bailey was a mature young girl who loved her music and spent hours practising.

“The theft was a huge blow for Bailey; the instrument was an extension of her and she was still traumatised by it. She made a good connection to the instrument when I introduced her to it initially.” Blyth suggested the youngster invest in a more expensive violin, if she wanted to take her music more seriously. She said Bailey was determined to get on with her music in spite of this setback.