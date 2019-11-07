Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and president Cyril Ramaphosa celebrate the Rugby World Cup victory after the final in Japan on Saturday.

Durban - Want to catch your Springbok heroes on their victory parade through Durban on Friday? Here's where to find the best spot to cheer them on. According to De Jongh Borchardt, communications manager at the SA Rugby Union, the tour will start in Umhlanga at 9.15am tomorrow, involve a drive past in KwaMashu before heading for a meeting with eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda at City Hall. After that the tour will head for the beachfront before ending at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The route plan for Durban is as follows:

9.15am: Tour starts on Centenary Boulevard in Umhlanga. The tour will turn right onto Umhlanga Rocks Drive, before taking the M41 and the N2 southbound. The bus will take the Curnick Ndlovu offramp and make a right turn towards Mount Moriah, turn left onto the M577, and right onto Queen Nandi Drive and then left onto Amanzimtoti Road.

9.30am: The drive past will be at KwaMashu Station. The tour then turns right onto Malendela Road, right onto Queen Nandi Drive all the way to the R102 Chris Hani (North Coast) Road where it will turn right. From there the bus will take Riverside Road and turn south onto the M4 Ruth First Highway. It will continue along Stalwart Simelane (Stanger) Street, which becomes Florence Nzama Street, before turning right onto Anton Lembede (Smith) Street.