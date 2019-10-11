Three arrested after car hijacked in Lenasia spotted in Durban North









A woman among those arrested after a car hijacked in Lenasia was stopped in Durban north on Friday afternoon. Picture: Supplied Durban - A motor vehicle that was hijacked in Lenasia in Gauteng was spotted in Durban North on Friday afternoon and its three occupants - two men and a woman - were arrested. Two replica firearms were also seized. Kyle van Reenen, media liaison for Marshall Security said the vehicle was detected by its SNIPR Automatic Number Plate Recognition Camera Systems in the Durban North area and a description of the vehicle was distributed to all armed response and special operations team officers in the area. "The vehicle was later spotted traveling on Waterkant Road where it was brought to a stop," he said. He said two men and a woman were arrested.

"A replica firearm was found on the driver, the same weapon is believed to have been used in numerous cases of robbery in the Westville, Ballito and Umhlanga areas," he said.

Two replica guns, wanted for robberies in Ballito and Westville were found on the suspects. Picture: Supplied.

The suspects and vehicle were handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation.



He said police found the suspects to be in possession of another replica firearm as well as one live round of rifle ammunition. "Numerous identity documents and bank cards believed to have been taken in recent robberies were also discovered."



The vehicle was reported hijacked in Lenasia, Gauteng, in September this year.

In a separate incident, van Reenen said two suspects were arrested on Thursday after a call at about 4pm call from a female pedestrian who had been robbed by armed suspects in the Umhlanga Ridge area near the N2 highway. "Officers searched for the men on foot when two suspects were spotted fleeing on foot on Mount Edgecombe Drive, a chase ensued resulting in the men being apprehended by the SAPS," he said.

The suspects were found in possession of a knife believed to be the one used to rob the female of her belongings.