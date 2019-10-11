Durban - A motor vehicle that was hijacked in Lenasia in Gauteng was spotted in Durban North on Friday afternoon and its three occupants - two men and a woman - were arrested.
Two replica firearms were also seized.
Kyle van Reenen, media liaison for Marshall Security said the vehicle was detected by its SNIPR Automatic Number Plate Recognition Camera Systems in the Durban North area and a description of the vehicle was distributed to all armed response and special operations team officers in the area.
"The vehicle was later spotted traveling on Waterkant Road where it was brought to a stop," he said.
He said two men and a woman were arrested.