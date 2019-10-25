Durban - Phoenix triple murderer Colin Pillay, 47, was sentence to three life sentences in the Durban High Court on Friday for killing his lover and her two daughters in Phoenix last year.
The tow truck driver was also sentenced to three years for theft which Pillay committed to avoid detection.
Pillay murdered Jane Govindasamy, 45, and her daughters Denisha, 22, and Nikita, 16, in their Longbury, Phoenix, flat on September 20, 2018. Jane and Nikita were strangled to death, while Denisha was stabbed to death and hidden in the wardrobe. She was only found hours later.
Passing sentence, Judge Phillip Nkosi said Pillay "showed hard heartedness in the most brutal manner one could ever imagine".
Nkosi told Pillay that by not admitting to his crimes, "nothing atones your awful mistake".