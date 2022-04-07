Thrills aplenty as KZN para surfing entrants pull out all the stops

Durban - This year, newcomers gave old dogs a run for their money at the KZN para surfing championships at Addington Beach, Durban. A total of 40 surfers competed in the various divisions, including Stand, Kneel, Sit, Prone and Blind. There were volunteers on site to assist family members and surfers.

Many of the newcomers had come through the ranks from an adaptive surfing programme to surf in their first contest. Similo Dlamini, Lerato Seroke, Alwande Mhlongo, Asande Sibisi, Alwande Mthembu and Tiaan du Plessis all won their various divisions. ASANDE Sibisi surfing his way to a provincial title in the Visually Impaired division. l DAVE NISBET WATER assists with winner of the women's visually impaired assist division, Alwande Mthembu. l MATT YARDLEY Mark Charlesworth, a newcomer in the prone assist division, soared his way through the semi-final with an excellent heat score of 16.5, scoring an 8.5 and an 8.0 to secure his spot in the final. Charlesworth finished second, beating many of the more established surfers in the hotly contested division. The event was won by veteran Oliver Sinclair.

KNEEL division champion, David Williams, looks focused as he bottom turns his way to victory. l MATT YARDLEY WAVESKI champion Doug Hendrikz charging down the line. l MATT YARDLEY Another special mention was to stand out surfer, Asande Sibisi in the visually impaired division who beat previous South African representatives Sabelo Ngema and Erynn Geddie who got second and third respectively, with Sibisi being the one to look out for at the National Para Surfing Championships in May. Sinclair, said the event was bliss. “What an amazing day, amazing friends, conditions, volunteers, new friends and the best family ever. Days like this do not come around often and I’m blessed to be a part of the Made for More family,” said Sinclair. Among participants was long-time surfer, Natashia Siebert, who showed how hard work, bravery and commitment was the right combination to take the defeat her rivals, Alulutho Tshoba, Jodie Kroone and Zizipho Zukulu in the women’s prone assist division.

PRIZEGIVING for the Stand Division featuring Made for More's Meghan Hourquebie, Surfers Lerato Seroke, Alwande Mhlongo and VUM's Zama Kweyama. l DAVE NISBET Meanwhile, South African representatives and beach announcers for the day, Doug Hendrikz, Tracy McKay and David Williams, showed that multitasking was no problem for them as they all managed to clinch their second consecutive provincial titles. The next para surfers contest will be on May 20 at New Pier, Durban, where the National Para Surfing team will be selected. Independent On Saturday