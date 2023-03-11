Time of the women at this year’s Time of the Writer

An all-women curatorial team is behind the Time of the Writer Festival at the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal which opens this week. The team comprises Siphindile Hlongwa, Philisiwe Manqele, Senamile Mabuza, Silindile Veracious Shazi, Mvunga Mbali Mtetwa, Inezile Hlope, Sokunene Mali, Mapolo Rasenyalo, Aphiwokuhle Moyo and Nomzamo Nyadi. Scout Fynn, Sibahle Khwela, Nolwazi Nene and Nomthandazo Shandu.

This year’s festival which runs from March 16-21 features more than 100 writers, poets, and wordsmiths in a programme packed with live events and online webinars. The theme is “Placemaking: Roots, Influence, Imagination and Expression”, and the line-up includes Fred Khumalo, Niq Mhlongo, Lebohang Masango, Makhosazana Xaba, Kumi Naidoo and Yewande Omotoso. Novelist and playwright Dr Sindiwe Magona is the featured author. Some of the topics to be discussed include private sector economic crime and its far-reaching societal effects, and a debate about power, justice, and the future of policing in South Africa.

Other topics include Women Writers in History, Queer representation in Literature, and The SA Contemporary Dating Scene. There’s also a session, Writing Through Grief. Women writers are well represented at this year's festival making up 60% of the participants. Some of the leading women voices include Nadia Sanger, Benita Moolman, Getrude Fester, Ashanti Kunene, Vangile Gantsho, and Nadine Dirks. Find the full programme at tow.ukzn.ac.za. Participation in the online programme is free. Bookings for live events through Webtickets.