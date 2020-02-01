UK man finds family he didn’t know in Durban









In Durban this week after finding his family, Neil Pillai from the UK with newly found family members, Kay Pillay and Charmaine Chetty, along with local businessman, Rakesh Hariram who helped Pillai with his search. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo / ANA Durban - Familiar old neighbourhoods, the kindness of the Durban Indian community and a chance conversation led to a lost member of the Pillai family finding his father’s roots. In the past 10 days, Neil Pillai from London, UK, has been united with the large family he never knew and has found a second home in the city. At the end of October, the Independent on Saturday ran a story about 53-year-old Pillai who came to Durban to search for information about his father Kosalan Pillai. He was six years old when his father died at their home in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1973. He grew up with only one tattered ID photograph of his father and a treasured memory of sitting on his lap at the steering wheel of a Ford Zephyr car. Kosalan went to Ireland to the Royal College of Surgeons when he was 19 , but after four years left his ambition of becoming a doctor and married an Irish girl. The couple moved to Scotland with Neil and his younger sister.

After his father suddenly died in 1973, Pillai said the family moved to south London and all contact was lost with his father’s family.

Having studied in the performing arts, Pillai worked around the world but, having come to a fork in his path when in Egypt last year, he decided to visit Durban to find out more about his father.

During eight weeks of a fruitless search, Pillai had met Umgeni Road business owner of the well-known Cha Cha’s Lodge, Rakesh Hariram.

Quite by chance during Pillai’s final week in Durban, Hariram had met the Independent on Saturday for a completely different story, but brought up the subject of the Londoner looking for his roots.

After his story was told in the newspaper, Pillai received emails from Durban, many from well-wishers, including three from Pillai family members - the most special being from his father’s only surviving sibling, Kay (Kalayani) Pillai.

“The day I got back to England, I checked my emails and there was this flood of emails, three were actually relatives and one was from Kay,” he said.

The family exchanged phone calls and emails, with Pillai flying back to Durban last Saturday to finally meet his father’s family.

“I was really, really happy. It’s been amazing, we have met so many relatives and there are more to see. My head is still spinning, it’s kind of surreal, brilliant really.

“I have been so accepted, I feel really at home here,” said Pillai this week.

His aunt, Kay, 68, said it has been an emotional time for the family. When her brother Kosalan died in 1973, she and her father went to the UK to try to track down Pillai and his sister, but to no avail.

“My brother would have been extremely happy. Other children may have forgotten, but Neil made it a priority to search for his father’s family. It was emotional, meeting Neil for the first time,” she said.

Pillai’s cousin, Charmaine Chetty, said: “I was very intrigued to see what would pan out, but it was such a blessing; I think we all loved him from the moment we met.”

In a strange coincidence, it turned out that the Pillai family home was in Livingstone Avenue, walking distance from Cha’s Cha’s. The family later moved to Effingham Road.

“When I was here in October, I must have walked past the family home a number of times. I must have been drawn to the area,” said Pillai, who went to visit the house this week with Kay and Charmaine.

Meanwhile, Hariram said he was delighted that Pillai had tracked down his family.

“When he was here, we went through the telephone directory and I directed him to the Heritage Society, but we had no luck. This guy was about to give up hope, but I think everything happened at the right place and the right time,” said Hariram.

Pillai will return to the UK on February 17, but until that time he has more family to meet which includes his father’s best friend this weekend.