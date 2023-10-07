Veggies for beginners

Durban - Welcome, novice farmers! Life is a Garden is delighted to see your green fingers in bloom, exploring the world of homegrown goodness. Experience for yourself what the hype is about by starting your own little veggie garden or edible pot. There is something truly special about fresh greens from the Earth – their incredible flavour loaded with nutrients, the direct connection with Mother Nature, and the unbeatable sense of pride from harvesting the fruits of your labour.

Here are some tips to start your own edible journey: Sowing a couple of seeds in an empty space in your flower bed is as good a beginning as any. Humble beginnings For your first growing quest, we recommend starting small. Think about whether you would like to use containers, plant straight into the ground or if you would like to make raised beds. Consider your space and available time to guide your growing style. Sowing a couple of seeds in an empty space in your flower bed is as good a beginning as any.

Be careful not to overpopulate your space. Your veggies will increase in size and need room to grow and climb. Planting too close together will also cause veggies to shade one another. Refer to your seed packet or ask for advice at your nursery. Raised beds provides mobility for your veggie garden. Location, location, location With the idea of starting small in mind, where you choose to grow is an equally important factor to consider. Veggies love the sun and will flourish in open areas that receive as much sunlight as possible with no big trees throwing shade on your new babies. Examine your space through eco-eyes: take note of the sun’s movement, surrounding foliage, and expansion space needed as your greens grow.

Location is also important in terms of watering. Make sure your veggies are in reach of the hosepipe or irrigation system, and remain uncovered to receive as much rainfall as possible. If you’re planning to grow on the stoep, make sure your containers have good drainage and expect to have some water flowing out from under the pots, which is something to consider when placing them. Consider how the plant grows – if you plant beans, which like to climb, they will need a support structure. Choosing the best veg Your first go-to is www.lifeisagarden where you can access all the LIAG articles on what to sow and when. Seasonal veggies (meaning the ones to plant for that season) are your best bets for success because these greens are naturally adapted to the climate of the given time. Also, consider how the plant grows – some grow like ground covers (pumpkin) and need plenty of space, while others like to climb (beans) requiring support structures, some veggies also need deeper soil (potatoes) and appear more bush-like on the top.