Virtual July: Racegoers can cash in

Break out the last bottle of champers and get ready to switch on or link in for this year’s virtual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ).

Today’s event, which is being hosted behind closed doors, will be streamed live on several digital platforms, with the main activities being broadcast live on DStv SuperSport 204 and 210 from 1pm, while Tellytrack will provide coverage on Channel 239.

Fans can also follow the event website and social media platforms, and online betting is the order of the day with some big pools to be won.

Yesterday guest designers showcased their #VDJ2020 designs, under the “Butterflies” theme, a theme chosen before the Covid-19 pandemic and strict lockdown.

Only essential staff such as trainers, jockeys, grooms and support staff will be at the racecourse for this year’s 124th running of the iconic event.