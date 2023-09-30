Walk for well-being

Durban - Get ready! Durban’s annual beachfront walk in support of mental health matters takes place next Sunday. In its eighth year, the event is organised by the KZN Mental Health Advocacy Group, a network of health-care workers, mental health care users and community activists who first started the gathering in 2016.

Psychologist Suntosh Pillay said one of their goals was to highlight the importance of the relationship between physical health and mental well-being. “We chose walking because it’s incredibly good for mental health and if we can just encourage people to walk more and just be a bit more physically active and physically fit, that will also improve psychological functioning,” he said. It’s free and people are invited to dust off their takkies and join the 5km walk from the North Beach amphitheatre ‒ opposite the Elangeni Hotel ‒ to uShaka Marine World and back.

Pillay said the long term goal was to remove the stigma around mental illness and mental health, and make it easier for people to get information about mental health services in the province. ‘‘Just having this walk is a stigma-reduction intervention because … people are out in the sunshine at an event talking about a topic that’s generally only spoken about in the shadows.“ He said their first walk attracted about 50 people and now, about 1 000 people sign up every year.

The event is on the Sunday closest to World Mental Health Day on October 10, and coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month which is observed in South Africa in October. “It really is just hundreds if not 1 000 people walking, usually dressed in green because that is the colour for mental health. People bring placards and posters to create awareness and a buzz around the beachfront,” he said. There were also prizes for best dressed participants and those with interesting posters. Hundreds of photos are shared on social media after the event in the hope that someone seeing people they know, supporting a fun event on the beach with their pets, kids and friends, would show that mental health could be spoken about like any other topic, said Pillay.

“The walk allows people to connect with each other because it’s very unlikely that somebody would come on their own. And we know social connection, universally across cultures, is one of the most significant factors that contribute to good mental health. For example, when people reach the dark depths of suicide or suicidal ideation, one of the reasons is because they feel that they’ve lost social connection,” he said. Volunteers would also offer various classes like yoga, Zumba and dancing, while NGOs, like the Mums Support Network, South African Depression and Anxiety Group, various rehab centres, private psychiatric hospitals and other organisations would have stalls and be on hand to answer questions. They had also partnered with the Durban Book Fair which would also have a stand because reading was good for mental health and several mental health books were launched at the recent DBF, he said.