DURBAN - All the pupils know there’s no whispering in teacher Amy Barnard’s class – she’s fluent in lip reading.





Barnard, who is the dramatic arts teacher at Northlands Girls’ High School in Durban, is severely hearing impaired, however, that didn’t stop her fulfilling her dream of becoming a teacher in a mainstream school.





She’s passionate about young South Africans learning sign language and with Talk Sign Day on Friday, Barnard has urged Durban residents to wear Talk Sign stickers to raise awareness of sign language and the plight of deaf people.





“I lost my hearing as a toddler because of serious ear infections, but didn’t realise I was hard of hearing until my pre-teens," she said.





"I was considered as loud and not listening in class. My mom’s friend recommended she take me for a hearing test and the audiologist picked up the hearing loss. Now I have hearing aids,” added Barnard.





Durban North's Northlands Girls High are promoting sign language.





She completed an honours degree in dramatic arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where she also performed on stage, before studying further for her teaching diploma.





“I have always been very open with my pupils about my condition and they feel they can ask me any questions. I think being open and comfortable with it helps remove the stigma behind hearing loss. In a very noisy environment, I will always struggle, but I am a fluent lip reader, so that helps in the classroom,” she said.





Her husband Mark is profoundly deaf, so at home they often communicate through sign language. She also takes ballet and modern dance classes, while her husband plays rugby for Westville Old Boys.





“When I’m dancing I can’t always hear the music properly, but the others always help and tell me, for example, a certain step is on a certain count. When it comes to Mark playing rugby, he can’t hear the whistle but he can see what’s happening through body language of the other players,” she said.





Barnard was delighted that during President Cyril Ramaphosa recent State of the Nation Address, he confirmed sign language would become a matric subject by the end of this year.





“This is very exciting. Being the 12th language in our country, we still need to raise awareness about sign language,” she said, adding that regardless of culture, race or creed in the country, sign language was universal. We all speak the same language and in South Africa, we have some unique words. Each country has their own sign language; for example South African sign language uses one hand, where the British use two hands.”





Umalusi, the Quality Council for General and Further Education and Training, said South African sign language had been officially recognised as a home language and part of the overt curriculum that would be the examinable subjects for the National Senior Certificate.





The Talk Sign Campaign is an initiative of the KZN Blind and Deaf Society and its president Justice Zak Yacoob said: “It's a human right of every person who is deaf to be able to communicate. to understand others and to be understood. We all need to communicate with each other. Imagine how lonely it must be when you don’t understand what the people around you are saying and no one understands what you are trying to say? This is how people who are deaf feel around those who don’t understand South African Sign Language.





"We need to make sign language South Africa’s 12th official language, not only for people who are deaf, but for everyone’s benefit,” he said.





Shamila Surjoo, director of the society, said: “We are also encouraging people to do an activity on Talk Sign Day to show support for people who are deaf.





"Our staff, deaf clients and sign language interpreters are available to do a 20-minute, interactive presentation at schools and businesses in the lead-up to the day."





The theme for Friday’s Talk Sign Day is “Let’s Bridge the Gap”.