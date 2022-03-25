Watch: from playing soccer with the boys at 4, today Hlogi is a Sundowns star and inspirational dancer

Pretoria – Mamelodi Sundowns have embarked on a new project – sharing the stories of key individuals, be they players, coaches or fans, who have contributed towards the team’s legacy. In a YouTube docu-series, supporters get an insight into the personal lives, struggles and triumphs of Sundowns’ heroes.

Club chairman and producer of the stories, Tlhopie Motsepe said, when people speak of Mamelodi Sundowns, the discussion usually gravitates towards the team’s success and the records they want to break. “Although we never shy away from our desire to be the best team in Africa, there is much more to our club than just winning and behind our successes are the powerful stories of the supporters, players and people who have made Mamelodi Sundowns what it is today,” said Motsepe.

The latest episode ‘Hlogi’, is a moving tribute to one of the club’s most charismatic personalities and talented players, Lehlongonolo ‘Hlogi’ Mashigo from Mamelodi. “Her steely determination, passion for football, strict work ethic and incredible raw talent, saw Hlogi overcoming the dual challenges of poverty and achieving in a traditionally male-dominated sport,” he said. But Hlogi is not only a star on the football pitch. After sharing a video of herself dancing in Mzansi's signature amapiano style, the world discovered yet another of her talents.

The video quickly went viral and she started performing regularly at dance clubs. With the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, the dance club scene ground to a halt, but ever the innovator, Hlogi started uploading daily dance videos. Gaining new fans, she has established herself as a social media celebrity with almost 500 000 Instagram followers, over 40 000 YouTube subscribers and 231 000 TikTok followers.

She now works alongside other top performers, putting out well-choreographed dance videos. Mamelodi Sundowns footballer, Lehlogonolo ‘Hlogi’ Mashigo, is the focus of the latest Sundowns Stories docu-series. Episode 3 gives a glimpse of the woman who has taken the football and dance world by storm. Mashigo said she has always loved dancing growing up. “Dancing has always been there, as part of street culture,” she said. “Amapiano is a vibe, it is a culture and it is a celebration of being young.”

Her mother, Gladys Mashigo, said Hlogi has always shown interest in football. Gladys recalled her daughter’s lack of enthusiasm for what was deemed ‘traditional girl’s interests’ – netball and beauty pageants – she knew it was important to let Hlogi pursue her passion. “With football, I saw when she was four years old, she was playing with her friend and was always playing with the boys,” said Mashigo.

And today she is a regular member of the Sundowns’ Ladies team. Producer Greg Fell said it is an honour to be part of the docu-series. “Mamelodi Sundowns has such a rich, diversified culture and this is truly reflected in the richness of the content showcased through the Sundowns Stories.