Durban - Herbie the loggerhead turtle, who was released back into the ocean off Sodwana last week, was 8km from the drop site at the weekend and believed to be “”cruising and enjoying the reef”. It was an emotional day for the release party which included scientists from uShaka Marine World and the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR), as well as legendary turtle biologist Dr George Hughes, well-known storyteller and author Dr Gcina Mhlophe and Isimangaliso Wetland Park officials.

Updating the media about Herbie’s first few days back in the warm Indian Ocean, Malini Pather of the uShaka Marine World Turtle Programme, said watching Herbie go into the sea, “I cried like a little girl; it was incredibly emotional. Turtles are such majestic animals and so graceful. For 200 million years, they’ve remained unchanged.”

Herbie was rescued from shark nets in 2003 and taken to the old aquarium. She was moved across to uShaka, where she spent the next 15 years, becoming a firm favourite with staff and visitors.

But she recently began to dig nests and lay eggs on the aquarium’s beach - a sign that she was mature and ready for an independent life.

While many turtles have been released back into the sea, Herbie is different in that she spent such a long time at uShaka before being released.

She has been tagged, which is also rare (transmitters are expensive) and will allow scientists a peek into what could be ground-breaking research into loggerhead turtles. If Herbie lays eggs - December at the earliest - it would be a world first.

A turtle instinctively returns to nest at the beach where it was born.

“She was the lady among our turtles and has a special place in our hearts. She has the best manners and would wait her turn. She’s lovely. It was a huge decision to make. I gave her ‘the talk’ and I hope she chooses wisely,” said Pather, adding that turtles are a critically endangered species.

Herbie’s tracking device indicated that since her release, she had dived to a depth of 28m, travelled south and was 300m offshore.

Capturing the essence of Herbie’s release, Mhlophe sang as the turtle made her way into the waves.

“I think the most emotional part was when the box was opened and she came out and actually got excited. When I saw that, I thought ‘she’s home’.”

Hughes said: “There’s a strong possibility she will find a mate at sea and return to these beaches to lay eggs. If that happens, it will not only be a first for South Africa, but of significant interest to the global turtle research community.”

Sea turtles are one of Isimangaliso’s iconic animals, with five of the world’s seven species found in our waters.

Pather said it was possible Herbie was born on one of the beaches on the northern KwaZulu-Natal coastline.

“Once we opened the box, she looked out, and it was sayonara.”

Another turtle washed up on uMhlanga Beach this week and was found to be critically ill. She is receiving care at uShaka.

Identified as Destiny, the turtle has a tag on her flipper. She is receiving fluids and electrolytes via a catheter and is resting.