Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi holds up the William Webb Ellis trophy for fans at KwaMashu. Picture: Zanele Zulu/ANA
The Spingbok victory tour outside the KwaMashu station. Picture: Zanele Zulu/ANA
KwaMashu residents celebrate the Springbok victory tour on Friday. Picture: Zanele Zulu/ANA
Durban - KwaMashu residents roared with excitement when the victorious Springbok rugby team passed through the township as part of their victory tour on Friday.

The bus drove past KwaMashu station and was welcomed with songs and cheers from residents, school children and taxi drivers. Some shops in the area, including Super Spar and Ackermans, closed to allow their staff to take part in the celebrations.

Xolani Nzimande came on his wheelchair carrying a rugby ball. The crowd broke into an impromptu rugby game, throwing the ball around to each other.

Video: Zanele Zulu

Nzimande had hoped the Springboks would stop and he would get a chance to ask them to sign his ball. “But I’m very happy about the Springbok’s win; they have done very well and made us proud as a country; and it’s not the first time," he said.

Zanele Ngcobo said she was very excited about the Springbok win. She said having been brought up during the apartheid era, the win meant a lot because it had brought about unity in the country. 

“I’m glad because even our children can now see we have moved on from that era. Look at everyone here together, a black man celebrating with a white man. Madiba would have been proud,” said Ngcobo.

Meanwhile local taxi drivers were chanting on top of the taxi rank roof. They cheered the Boks singing Shosholoza as Captain Siya Kolisi raised the William Webb Ellis Trophy in their direction, acknowledging their cheers.

The Independent on Saturday