WATCH: Organisers cancel Splashy Fen 2020

Durban - Splashy Fen, KZN's top music festival has been cancelled this year. The festival which normally runs over the Easter Weekend was postponed until September, but with the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country and with lockdown restrictions still in firmly in place. organisers took the decision to call off the 2020 event this week. “We are devastated to imagine a year without Splashy Fen – a cultural pilgrimage for so many of us. It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the forced cancellation of our beloved Splashy Fen 2020, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic." This was the message organisers shared with fans on their website and across the festival's social media pages in a personal video release. The organisers said there was still so much uncertainty looming over the entertainment industry, that the new September date was no longer viable.

“It had seemed at the time that September would be safer times,” says Stu Berry, festival director. “At no stage did we even consider that a date six months later would be at risk. We negotiated with each and every artist to return in September and did our utmost best to deliver Lockdown Live, our free virtual Splashy Fen over the Easter weekend to give our fans some kind of love from Splashy Fen. We are devastated that it will simply not be possible for us to welcome 10 000 people to the farm in a way that we would all want to experience Splashy Fen.”

While many have enforced a no-refund policy claiming force majeure, Splashy Fen’s long-standing refund policy stipulates a 35% cash refund, but organisers have reworked this carefully in light of the cancellation, with the main focus being to do all they can to not have to invoke a no-refund policy.

“The reality of the situation, with the significant costs that we have incurred and the fact that we were only three weeks away from staging the event,” says festival creative director Andrew van Rensburg, “is that we have to ask our fans and supporters to help us out. At a time like this, we would be lying if we didn’t admit that Splashy’s future existence wasn’t hanging in the balance financially.”

Organisers are appealing to fans who are able to, to become a Splashy Hero and donate their festival ticket back to the festival. These fans will become a part of the Splashy Fen legacy. For those who are unable to donate their full ticket value, all information is freely available at www.splashyfen.co.za.