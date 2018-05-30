To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that the suspects allegedly involved in the Sadia Sukhraj murder and carjacking case had a "string of crimes". He described the three suspects as "hardcore" hijacking criminals.





Cele was speaking outside the Sukhraj family home in Chatsworth on Thursday. Cele had met privately with the family after they buried their little girl, Sadia, on Wednesday.





The little girl was killed during a hijacking on Monday. Three armed men attacked her father at their Shallcross home and a shootout ensued. One suspected hijacker was shot dead, another - Sibonelo Mkhize - was arrested and a third fled the scene and is at large.





Cele said police were aware who the third suspect was.









"It's only a matter of time before we pick him up. He won't have many suppers left outside prison," said Cele.





