WATCH: Snake catcher removes massive mamba from electrical substation









Durban - Members of Crocworld Conservation Centre caught a massive black mamba spotted in the Renishaw area near Scottburgh on the KZN South Coast on Thursday. The snake was spotted by staff upon entering an electrical room. James Wittstock, Reptile Curator at Crocworld, successfully removed the 2.3m male black mamba, weighing in at 2kgs. The mamba will be relocated to a safe location away from human habitation.

Wittstock has advised coastal residents that snake activity is set to increase as the temperatures rise, and urges people to contact professionals if they are unsure of the snake species. The Conservation Centre offers a free service of identifying and removing snakes for the communities of Scottburgh, Umkomaas, Pennington and Park Rynie.

For more information call 039 976 1103 or Martin Rodrigues on 078 484 1859 or James Wittstock on 066 292 0880.

Crocworld will also host an edutaining frogging evening on Friday, December 6, in collaboration with Nick Evans of KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian & Reptile Conservation.

Nick Evans has spent his life working with reptiles, first as a herpetologist for Dangerous Creatures at Ushaka Marine World, then as field officer for the Endangered Wildlife Trust’s Threatened Amphibian Programme. He has also led numerous expeditions around KwaZulu-Natal, showcasing ways to identify reptiles. He now runs the KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian & Reptile Conservation, a chapter of The Lawrence Anthony Earth Organization.

Participants of the first Frogging Evening will get the chance to identify the Bubbling Kassina, Water Lilly Frog, Greater Leaf Folding Frogs, Tinker Reed Frogs, Painted Reed Frog and Guttural Toad, among others. Some of the evening’s adventures could also include sightings of the Spotted Eagle Owls, Night Jars and even nocturnal mammals such as Small Spotted Genet.

Cost R80 adult and R50 children under 12, limited to 50 people. Evening begins at 5.30pm to leave for the site at 6.15pm. Participants will need transport to the site, and will need to wear old clothes and gum boots, with headlamps and torches. The evening will end at 9pm. Bookings at Crocworld.