DURBAN - A metro police officer whose pit bulls mauled his mother-in-law to death at his Greenwood Park home this week has handed the animals to the SPCA to be euthanised.

Tanya Fleischer, spokeswoman for the animal welfare organisation, confirmed this on Friday.

According to Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, the metro police spokesperson, Superintendent Ricardo Gaddridge and his wife and children had all been deeply traumatised by the tragic incident.

“We are offering him all the support we can through our wellness department,” said Sewpersad.

He said Mary Greaves, 67, had gone to the property on Tuesday to look after her grandchildren, after the domestic worker had not arrived for work.

“His wife asked her mother to come and take care of the kids when the children arrived home from school,” said Sewpersad, adding that Greaves was apparently familiar with the dogs. He described Gaddridge as one of the best performing members of the metro police’s newly-established search and rescue unit.

The incident has raised questions about whether the dogs were pure-breeds or cross-breeds and the owner’s purpose in keeping them.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video There has been yet another pit bull death. This time a grandmother, mother and mother-in-law to the home where the killer dogs were pets. Another pit bull owner in the same Greenwood Park street where the tragedy happened, speaks for the breed. Video: Duncan Guy

Jeanette Erasmus, president of the Pitbull Federation of South Africa, said cross-breeding caused problems, as did the inclination of people to train pit bulls to be aggressive.

Managed properly, she said, they were “loving dogs”.

The SPCA’s Fleischer said the Durban and Coast SPCA was unique in KZN in that it had a policy of not re-homing pit bulls or pit bull mixes because of the unpredictability of the breed.

“This policy is in place because of the unpredictability of this breed, which is bred to attack and be vicious. Added to this is that most dogs come into our SPCA without us having any idea of their history,” said an SPCA statement.

When The Independent on Saturday visited the entrance to the Greenwood Park home, a motorist who pulled into the driveway confirmed he was “the man of the house” but did not wish to offer any comment on the attack or whether the dogs that had killed the woman were cross-breeds or pure breeds.

Shortly before he arrived, two pit bulls wandered on to the street from another nearby property, causing two youths who were passing by to run away in panic.

Their owner, Dexter Morel, said pit bulls were very good family dogs and very loving.

“They have obviously been labelled as bad dogs because of what has happened,” he said.

“If they have pure bloodlines you will like the temperament of a pit bull. It’s hard work to own a pit bull. Many people have them for the wrong reason.”

He said he had been aware of the Gaddridge pit bulls in his street, but had not known anything about them.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said an inquest docket had been opened.

THE INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY