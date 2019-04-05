Durban - The father of gqom queen Babes Wodumo has said he would bail out his daughters if they were arrested by the police.

Reverend Welcome Simelane was responding to news that the Durban Magistrates Court had granted an arrest warrant for the arrests of Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane, her sister-cum-manager Nondumiso Simelane and fellow gqom artist Thobeka ‘Tipcee’ Ndaba.

The Simelane sisters and Ndaba face common assault charges for allegedly beating a Durban woman at an Umbilo guesthouse in March. The incident happened a day after Babes Wodumo was assaulted by Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo, who has since admitted to assaulting the musician.

“I know nothing,” Reverend Simelane initially said.

“I have received maybe 10 calls from the media. This thing of Babes is in the courts, I do not want to get into it,” said the father.

When asked how he felt as the court had issued a warrant of arrest which could see the police pounce on the Simelane sisters at any time, the father said he would bail them out.

“I will have to get lawyers to bail them out if they are arrested. No one is above the law,” said the father.

Meanwhile, Babes Wodumo sister-cum-manager, refused to comment and dropped the call when approached for comment on Friday. She was called repeatedly on her cellphone and dropped the phone once this journalist identified himself.

However, she told TshisaLive that they did not avail themselves for court because they had a late night gig on Thursday night and had allegedly ran into car problems.

Babes Wodumo tweeted in the morning that she would be performing at rapper AKA's concert, Megacy Over Everything, at the Pavillion Shopping Centre in Durban on Friday night.

See you tonight with the team @wena_wodumo_entertainment @akaworldwide 🥂🥂🥂🥂🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/Xo0zy2SyAA — Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO) April 5, 2019

Some of her followers warned her she would be arrested at the show.

The NPA is looking for u, there is a warrant of arrest issued against u — Zimara (@xolani__mabaso) April 5, 2019

'You will be arrested, don't go there' - the above tweet translates.

I think you and @tipcee3 forgot to go to court. Maybe your overbooked — Leesa 🐶 (@Njakazi1) April 5, 2019

We expect her to arrested tonight since its public knowledge where she will be. — Oga Sello (@IamIvanPhahle) April 5, 2019

They will arrest u while u a busy with the performance. Hand urself over 2 the police and negotiate immediate bail with ur legal representative — malebo matebesi (@malebo_matebesi) April 5, 2019

What kind of fugitive is this? pic.twitter.com/Jb5R1BfnXs — Rabogoši (@obie_baby) April 5, 2019

Meanwhile, inside the courtroom A at the Durban Magistrates Court, there was no legal representative for either the Simelane sisters or Ndaba.

A court official had called for the three women three times outside the corridors of the court. When there was no response, the official informed the court who later ruled that an arrest warrant be issued for the three.

“They were personally served with summons. Their names were called out three times. An arrest warrant has been issued for all the accused,” said Magistrate Jackie Jonck. The victim is believed to be a friend of the group.

She was allegedly assaulted she was accused of leaking videos of the group to people who were not party to the gathering at an Umbilo guest house. They had been watching the news when Babes Wodumo's alleged assault popped up on the news channel.