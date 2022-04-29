Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 29, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Welcoming the world to Africa

Getting ready to welcome the world to the African Tourism Indaba at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre yesterday are, from left, Babanango Game Reserve manager Andrew McGill, Ndzenga Tours & Safaris owner Makhosi Msimang, SAMPORT Travel owner Senzekile Mkhize and Tourism KZN Board chairperson Sithembiso Madlala.Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Getting ready to welcome the world to the African Tourism Indaba at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre yesterday are, from left, Babanango Game Reserve manager Andrew McGill, Ndzenga Tours & Safaris owner Makhosi Msimang, SAMPORT Travel owner Senzekile Mkhize and Tourism KZN Board chairperson Sithembiso Madlala.Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

GETTING ready to welcome the world to the African Tourism Indaba at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre yesterday are, from left, Babanango Game Reserve manager Andrew McGill; Ndzenga Tours & Safaris owner Makhosi Msimang; SAMPORT Travel owner Senzekile Mkhize; and, Tourism KZN Board chairperson Sithembiso Madlala. l SHELLEY KJONSTAD/African News Agency (ANA)

Related Topics:

Share