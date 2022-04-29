Welcoming the world to Africa

Getting ready to welcome the world to the African Tourism Indaba at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre yesterday are, from left, Babanango Game Reserve manager Andrew McGill, Ndzenga Tours & Safaris owner Makhosi Msimang, SAMPORT Travel owner Senzekile Mkhize and Tourism KZN Board chairperson Sithembiso Madlala.Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)