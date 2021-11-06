What’s On: Top musicians head for Durban this weekend

Markets Windermere Antique Fair: (today) Around 20 dealers selling a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectables, including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, old toys and interesting treasures of yesteryear. From 8.30am to 2pm. Call Helen Clementz on 084 241 0241. Headway Market: (today) Charity market for the Headway centre, which assists people with brain injuries. Featuring about 20 stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, baked goods, books, CDs, paintings, Christmas decorations and jewellery. Also, an egg and bacon stand, tea garden, live music, and the charity shop will be open. From 9am to 1pm at 11 Menston Road, Westville. Call Sue Walker on 060 806 6935.

Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid-19 protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

La Lucia Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Premier antiques and collectables fair with a range of treasures from yesteryear. La Lucia Mall from 9am to 3pm. Call Sandy at 082 705 4882. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Rock Guitar Legends features at the Rhumbelow Durban for the next two weekends. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Rock Guitar Legends starring Barry Thomson and The Reals ‒ Dawn Selby, Trevor Donjeany and Mali Sewell ‒ pays tribute to some of the greatest guitar players of all time. Today and November 12-13 at 7pm, tomorrow and November 14 at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Seabrookes Theatre: (today and tomorrow) KickstArt’s Sylvia, a romantic comedy about a man and his dog, returns until November 14. Shows Thursday to Saturday at 7pm; Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2.30pm. Directed by Peter Court. Tickets R175/ pensioners R160 from Computicket. Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (today and tomorrow) Saddle Up Rock starring the Gee Jays ‒ Grant Bell, John Didlick and Marion Loudon ‒ is an eclectic mix of country and western and rock ’n roll classics. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow Northlands: (today) Billy Joel Meets Sting, starring Andy Turrell, John Ellis, and Evan Cullum, takes in the music of the two legends. Starts 7pm. Tickets R160/R130 Northlands Bowling Club members from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: Rhumbelow Classics Cinema presents Funny Girl – The Musical on November 9 and 10 at 6.30pm. The smash-hit stage production, starring Sheridan Smith, was filmed during the final week of its run at the Manchester Palace Theatre. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse Drama: Bollywood Song and Dance encompasses the glitz and glamour of the Indian film industry, with anchor Varshan Sookhun and a 6-piece band led by Tansen Nepaul playing an array of Bollywood dance songs with 12 dancers of the Nateshwar Dance Company in colourful flowing costumes. Designed and directed by Rakesh Maharaj. November 19-20 at 6pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets. Funny man Ndumiso Lindi has two shows in uMhlanga next weekend. Comedy St Annes Guest House: (today) Mo Vawda presents Laughter in the Garden with six of his funniest friends in an outdoor comedy event at 7.30pm. Tickets R120-R180 from Webtickets.

47 Stretch Crescent, Vryheid: The amaBinda Comedy Picnic hosts amaWele aseChesterville in a safe environment with all Covid-19 protocols in place. November 12 from noon. Tickets R150-R250 from Webtickets. Protea Hotel Fire & Ice, uMhlanga: Ndumiso Lindi delivers a laughter-filled comedic journey of Life Stories. November 12 at 7.30pm, 14 at 6pm. No under 13s. Tickets R150 at Quicket. Talloula, Botha’s Hill: Aaron is Alive! Aaron McIlroy in a musical, comedy mix highlighting four very funny and different characters. November 13 from 12.30pm, show at 2pm. Tickets R350 from Webtickets include a burger and chips ‒ beef, chicken, falafel or lamb curry roll. Cash bar available. Bring picnic blankets and chairs.

Matthias Maute, recorder and traverso, Ziya Tabassian, percussion, and David Jacques, guitar are part of Ensemble Caprice from Canada performing with Baroque 2000. Music Alliance Francaise: (today) Baroque 2000 and Ensemble Caprice will perform Salsa Baroque, the music of Latin America and Spain of the 17th and 18th centuries. November 6 at 6pm. Tickets R120 from [email protected] include a glass of sangria. Prebooking essential. Also tomorrow at 11.30am at the Church of the Mariannhill Monastery. Tickets at the door R170. Legacy Yard, uMhlanga Arch: (today) DJ Black Coffee performs Africa is Not A Jungle Finale. Also featuring DJs Da Africa Deep, Da Capo and DJ Le Soul. From 1pm to 8.30pm. Tickets R500 from Quicket. Howard College: Jazz vocalist and educator Zoe the Seed performs with trumpeter Thabo Sikhakhane and the Neil Gonsalves’ trio with drummer Riley Giandhari and bassist Talent Mbatha. November 10 at 6pm. Booking essential. Tickets: R100 from [email protected]

Art KZNSA Gallery: This Must Be The Place, a solo exhibition by Georgina Gratrix. Until November 11. Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Catch Zimbabwean artist Virginia Tayengwa’s Rural Living works. Call 031 303 8133. The Green Gallery: (today) Marion Townsend's new selection of landscapes and building paintings. Also, artists Coral Spencer, Makiwa Mutomba, Andy Anderson and Sculptures by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Boutique Mall, Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

Durban Art Gallery: Revelations, a visual dialogue between two generations of South African documentary photographers: Cedric Nunn and Samora Chapman. Until November 10. The Gallery: Collaborating with the African Arts Centre, it brings an array of visual arts introducing new artists and well known artists from KZN. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike the beautiful forests of Morewood Farm, Springside Road, Hillcrest. An awesome easy hike with an early supper afterwards. Call David at 072 615 0559.