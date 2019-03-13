Eating a less "meat intensive" diet is one of the ways to help the planet. Picture: Pixabay

Durban - Will it take a Superman to save the world, or a Super Vegan? Going vegetarian, or simply eating less meat, is one of the ways to help save the planet, and is contained in the latest Global Environment Outlook report, presented at the Fourth UN Environment Assembly today, in Nairobi.

The assembly is the highest-level international environmental forum and discussions will focus on stopping food waste, promoting the spread of electric mobility, food consumption and preventing the spread of plastic pollution in our oceans.

"The scientific information is clear. Human health and prosperity are directly related to the state of the environment," said Joyce Msuya, acting executive director of the UN Environment.

"This report offers a perspective on humanity: we are at a crossroads. Currently, that will take us to a bleak future, or choose the path of sustainable development? That is the choice that our political leaders must make now,” said Msuya.

The report, which was produced by 250 scientists and experts from more than 70 countries, warns that damage to the planet was a risk to human health.

The report advises that adopting less “meat intensive” diets, and reducing food waste, would reduce the need to increase food production by 50% to feed the projected 9-10 billion people on the planet in 2050.

Mpho Parks Tau, South Africa’s president of the United Cities and Local Governments and the South African Local Government Association, speaking at the First Cities Summit, being held alongside the assembly said: “We, cities, need to take the lead towards an ecological transition, one that goes beyond climate mitigation and towards a true transformation of our consumption and production habits.”