Win: Fab prizes for dad on the big day

Durban - It’s Father’s Day on June 18, and one lucky dad will get to spend it with his partner and two children in the Valley of 1000 Hills, with a package of prizes, courtesy of the Independent on Saturday and 1000 Hills Tourism Community Tourism Organisation.
One lucky family of four can win:
- A vintage steam train ride on Umgeni Steam Railway leaving from Inchanga Station on Father’s Day Sunday at 8.30am and rolling through the beautiful valley. The Inchanga Craft Market will be in full swing with dozens of stalls offering family-friendly, locally sourced fare. There is also a food garden, offering a range of light meals and snacks, a play area and picnic site. The Inchanga Railway Museum will be open for tours; as will the model railway, Thomas & Friends, in the Modeller’s hut. Inchanga Station is at 1 Station Road. There is safe, guarded parking on site. There are no ATMs or card facilities on site, cash or Zapper accepted. Visit https://umgenisteamrailway.com/ or call 082 353 6003
- Sunday lunch for four at the Pot & Kettle Restaurant in Botha’s Hill (136 Old Main Road): Enjoy a special Father’s Day lunch for two adults and two children on Sunday June 18. Starters are spiced chicken livers or halloumi and sweet chilli sauce. There’s a plated Sunday roast comprising roast beef, Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, rice, home-made gravy, and fresh veggies in season, or chicken curry and rice, followed by malva pudding and ice cream dessert for Father’s Day. Live music is provided by Botha’s Hill husband and wife team, Jane and Paul AKA Inter-Alia, professional performers since 1984. Winners will need to confirm their booking on 082 905 6538. Drinks not included.
- A round of age-appropriate paintball or laser tag or splat ball for two adults and two children at Hillcrest Paintball, Infinite Adventures, Botha’s Hill (15 Wootton Avenue, up the road from 1000 Hills Chefs School) on Sunday afternoon. Winners are asked to book a time slot at 074 172 1309.
- Books Bundle. The winner also wins a hamper of pre-read books donated by the Denis Hurley Centre Street Lit book project which empowers homeless / formerly homeless people. The vendors chose the books, all appropriate for fathers.
Spoil dad this Father’s Day with a day filled with fun activities at the Valley of 1000 Hills. To enter: SMS IOSFather followed by your full name and email address to 33258. Competition closes Monday, June 12 at 9am. Terms and conditions apply /Subject to availability. Prizes can be redeemed over Father’s Day Sunday. For more details of the area visit http://www.1000hillstourism.co.za/
The Independent on Saturday