Win! The shine is on at Durban’s Botanic Gardens

The trail is open until January 3, but is closed on Christmas Day. It is an ideal, safe and family friendly holiday adventure for children and adults alike. There is also a food garden.

The Durban Botanic Gardens Trail of Lights is back and it’s brighter than ever. With world class lighting displays, an illuminated trail winds its way through Africa’s oldest surviving botanic garden, providing a magical experience.

Embracing the season of giving, the Durban Botanic Gardens Trust has included KZN based charities who will be involved in the event and raise funds for their causes. All proceeds raised from these activation’s go directly towards their worthy causes. These are Feeding the Furballs, Hero777, Saambr, The Reach for a Dream Foundation, Rainbows and Smiles and more.

To meet Covid protocols and ensure the safety of all visitors, three entry times have been introduced this year: 6pm, 7pm and 8pm, which will allow for physical-distancing for ­families going through the trail.

No tickets, which are limited, will be sold at the door. Tickets cost R70 for 6pm, R65 for 7pm and R60 for 8pm and are available at www.webticket.co.za or Pick n Pay stores. Children who are 2 years and under enter free of charge.