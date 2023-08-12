Woman warrior fights against period poverty

A 23-year-old woman who walked 720km from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal to raise awareness of the lack of access to menstrual products and hygiene facilities in underprivileged communities is visiting schools to donate sanitary pads and hygiene facilities. KaMbambeni Foundation founder Ndiswa Ndaba, of Pietermaritzburg, began her Walk of Dignity in May, completing it in June.

Young girls missing school because of period poverty is a pressing problem in the country. Ndaba and her sponsor, uMgungundlovu District Municipality, recently visited Siyazama Secondary in Impendle, where she donated two water tanks, two mobile latrines, three wheelie bins and a range of essential sanitary items. She and her team plan to visit Sapekoe Primary in Richmond on Tuesday, August 15. She said that as part of Women’s Month, she was conducting school tours to raise awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene management and to support the schools in providing a conducive and dignified learning environment for pupils.

“KaMbambeni Foundation is committed to promoting education, empowerment and dignity for young girls and women in disadvantaged communities. I believe that creating such an awareness will bridge the gap of inequality. Being firm in my vision and choosing this initiative to improve the lives of young girls is a testament to the power of individual action and community support,” Ndaba said. “Through various fund-raising initiatives and community engagement, the foundation strives to address the challenges faced by young girls, ensuring equal access to education and opportunities for success. We therefore plead for more sponsors and funders so we can expand in other parts of the country.” Ndaba expressed her gratitude to all the people, organisations and partners who supported her Walk of Dignity initiative.