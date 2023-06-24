World takes SA recipe book to heart

Durban - The sixth Cooking from the Heart recipe book, its Dash Edition, was named the “Best Professional Health & Nutrition Book in the World” this month at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in Sweden. Known as the “Oscars of gastronomy”, the event received entries from more than 150 countries.

Dash ‒ or Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension ‒ looks at the intake of micro elements magnesium, calcium and potassium, the three minerals that play a central role in regulating blood pressure. For many people suffering from hypertension, the dietary intake of these minerals is sub-optimal. Naturally the Dash diet works best with a sodium-reduced diet. The book, sponsored by Pharma Dynamics, also offers a guide to ingredients that deliver the highest contribution of these minerals per portion size. The sixth book in the series ‒ the DASH edition. The Independent on Saturday spoke to Cape Town-based Heleen Vermaak, the culinary expert who devised and tested the recipes in the book.

“This whole concept is not just about reducing salt, but also encouraging people to include those micro elements to better manage hypertension,” says Vermaak who has been working on the Cooking from the Heart series from the first book 11 years ago. “The book helps South Africans who don’t have access to a dietician when they are diagnosed with hypertension. They can adapt their lifestyle in an affordable way. It’s not just don’t, don’t, don’t,” she said. “It focuses on everyday ingredients and normal meals. There’s nothing weird and wonderful with strange ingredients, and there’s a strong focus on straightforward recipes that are easy to follow and that most people can relate to. They’re affordable, tasty and easy to prepare. I went out to encourage a healthy lifestyle that is not (a) boring, and (b) expensive,” she says.

For Vermaak, lemon is the new salt, while she also focuses on “Hero Dash” ingredients like eggs, chickpeas, kidney beans, butter beans and unsalted mixed nuts. “They can be roasted, but not salted. I try to apply them in a variety of ways throughout the recipes, some as snacks, or salads, or meals,” she says. “There’s something for everyone.” The book includes practical nutritional information and encourages people to cook from scratch and use fresh seasoning.

“Take pre-prepped salad dressing,” she says. “There are so many things in there. It encourages people to be conscious of what's in them.” It also gives practical hints and tips to encourage people to use the recipes in as many ways as possible. “Chicken can be replaced with fish. Different vegetables or seasonings can be used. The recipes are not just a once-off,” says Vermaak.

She is not a dietician but an independent food consultant and stylist. She co-ordinated the styling and set up the photographer and graphic designer for the books. In her kitchen and studio she conceptualises and tests the recipes. The Heart and Stroke Foundation then analyses each recipe according to its dietary requirements. “They then give it back to us and we change anything if needed. It’s a joint initiative and takes a couple of months to put together. But I make sure it adheres to all the guidelines,” she says. “I’ve always focused on healthy eating and encouraging people to eat healthily. It fits in with my philosophy. It’s been a privilege to work on this project and gain this recognition,” she says.

“In South Africa too many people spend too much money on lifestyle diseases. We’re high on the world list of diabetes and heart disease. If we can understand how a few small changes can make a big difference, that’s what I’m passionate about. If I can make a difference in one or two people’s lives, I’m happy. It’s expensive to be sick and this book is to everyone’s benefit,” she says. When not in the kitchen Vermaak likes spending time with family. She has two teenage children. “I walk in Newlands forest. I love to read and I love music. I enjoy cooking for the family and spoiling them,” she says. She also works on radio and writes for a magazine or two, and shares hints and tips and recipes with her audience on her Instagram page.

Heart and Stroke Foundation SA chief executive Professor Pamela Naidoo said the book was the ideal cooking resource to have in the home for those wanting to stave off heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and other metabolic conditions. “Too many South Africans are stricken with preventable chronic diseases. Following a healthy eating plan, as set out in the Cooking from the Heart recipe books, along with regular exercise, cutting out smoking, and drinking alcohol in moderation, will go a long way in stemming diseases of lifestyle.” The Cooking from the Heart recipe book collection comprises six books, starting with the first focusing on traditional South African recipes that have been made heart-healthy. The second includes healthy breakfasts, lunches and snacks, the third is on diabetic-friendly meals, the fourth provides healthy braai recipe options, the fifth book highlights salt, and the sixth concentrates on the Dash diet.