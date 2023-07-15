Wrapping up warmth for Mandela Day

Durban - Millions of South Africans will brave the winter cold and sacrifice their warm comforts for those less fortunate than them in honour of former president Nelson Mandela. Mandela Day is celebrated nationwide on July 18 ‒ the former president’s birthday ‒ as it commemorates his years of public service.

Non-profit organisation 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day ambassador and KZN Knitwit, Susan Eslick, said that on Mandela Day, they would be hosting a Secret Scarf Mission in their continual contribution towards the community. “Scarves with an attached label reading, ‘If you are cold and need me, please take me’, will be hung around the country,” said Eslick. As of Thursday, the Durban branch had reached the 150 mark.

Eslick added that the organisation decided to display and hang their scarves around the Westville Methodist Church, where a daily meal is provided, and any scarves unclaimed will be given to the charity Round Table South Africa, which works to support communities. “We are calling for donations of wool for those who want to knit. Old age homes love to help because it brings them such joy to keep their hands busy. They enjoy having someone pop in to knit and crochet with them,” she said. Last month, 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day held a blanket roadshow called “Localislekka” at Holy Family College, Durban, during which 1 400 blankets were made.