You can bet on the elderly

Durban - There’s a new way to “tata ma chance” and do your bit for charity as we head towards the end of the year. The Association for the Aged, Tafta, has launched a nationwide Golden Ticket Lottery campaign ‒ with permission from the National Lotteries Commission ‒ aimed at raising funds for them and possibly for you.

For just R100, you can buy a ticket from the Tafta website and stand a stance of pocketing the monthly R10 000 up for grabs in October, November and December. Tafta CEO Femada Shamam said every ticket purchased would also be entered into a pool draw at the end of the year and would give participants a chance to win the final grand prize of R50 000 in December. She said currently the association cared for 1 500 elderly people living in Tafta homes and also needed money to continue its meals on wheels service, which provides cooked meals to the elderly living in private accommodation.

In addition, Tafta needs funds to pay caregivers who go to the homes of the elderly to assist them with various daily tasks. “Post Covid and post floods, there has been a decline in donor funding. However, even before Covid many of them didn’t have relatives and needed assistance,” said Shamam. She said the elderly were easy targets and many of them suffered mental, physical, emotional, sexual and financial abuse, often at the hands of people known to them.

Tickets for the Golden Ticket lottery and an entry into the lucky draw pool will be available on Tafta’s website, www.tafta.org.za Shamam said the association would also welcome donations of cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods as well as tea, coffee and sugar. Donations can be delivered to Tafta’s head office at 80 Samora Machel Street in the Durban city centre and donors can also call 031 332 3721.

