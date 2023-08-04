Young saxophonist wants to exit on a high note

Durban - A young saxophonist intends to leave a mark on this year’s high school musical talent show at the Durban Playhouse today at 2pm. The 17-year-old Grade 12 pupil from Durban High School, Jude Muller, will participate for the second time at the All Stars Shine show. He is the lead saxophonist in the production and a captain of music in his school. Muller began playing saxophone in church at a very young age and joined the Durban High School Jazz band in Grade 8.

He said he aimed to make his presence felt with his performance on stage. “This is my final year on the show, and I made a promise to myself that I will exit on a very high note. Being on stage with the incredibly talented fellow performers is such an amazing opportunity/, and I will always cherish the moments I had with the entire production team. “I have gained a lot in the band and hope to continue showcasing my talent. I see myself teaching music in the future, so I am planning on studying a music degree at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, which I believe will broaden my skills,” he said.

Durban High School will share the stage with nine other schools from KwaZulu-Natal: Clifton School, Overport Secondary, Michaelhouse, JG Zuma High School, St Charles College, The Wykeham Collegiate, KwaThintwa School for the Deaf, Westville Girls High and Siyakhula Community Music Centre. The schools’ performance comprises a selection of songs prepared by each one, using instruments of their choice. Production director and DHS music teacher Natalie Rungan said she was humbled to have been selected by The Playhouse to direct the All Stars Shine showcase, during this year’s South African Women’s Arts Festival hosted by the art centre (Playhouse). “I salute the company for the dedication it continues to show in nurturing the talent and skills of our country’s new generation of artists. It is one of the joys of my professional life that, at this stage of my career, I am able to share some of the skills and expertise that I have worked long and hard to develop and to offer these up in support of tomorrow’s artists,” she said.