A little discomfort for a lot of reward

I can only imagine the strength of character in the Legemaate household on being told that their child only had a few months left to live. How do you discuss this with the child, even though he is 19?

How do you prepare yourself for what seems inevitable? Fortunately for Matthew and his parents, the inevitable has been postponed, thanks to a last-minute organ donation, and five years after his transplant, he is a strapping lad who has cycled 65km of the Amashova. On the other hand, I think of the donor’s family, and their bravery amid the pain of losing a loved one.

Matthew says he is consumed with thoughts of the donor and their family, from the time of waking up each morning. As he should be, I think. At the same time, we have a staff member who, at the time of writing, is in hospital and has received four blood transfusions as part of her treatment.

Catch our edition next week, when she writes of her experience of being the recipient after years of being a donor. We have often written in these pages of the need for blood and bone marrow donors, especially those of colour in the case of the latter, and I can only encourage our readers to sign up, or continue donating if you are already committed. It is just a few moments of discomfort which could mean a lifetime for someone else.

