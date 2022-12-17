Editor’s Note: A bleeding demonstration of heroism and selflessness

Durban - To be sure, there is much to be gloomy about during a time traditionally associated with relaxation and celebration. But we must still look for silver linings in the clouds and in this, the season for giving, I nominate Timothy Kilpin for the most “givingest” of givers.

We feature him on Page 1 because we feel his achievement is worthy of recognition. Kilpin’s donation of 263 pints of blood is nothing short of heroic and a demonstration of selflessness worthy of emulation. The discipline and commitment required to studiously donate over a period of 47 years (and counting) is surely to be marvelled at.

Contrast this with the shenanigans unfolding in Johannesburg as the ANC heads to a crucial conference with clouds hanging over the heads of most of those seeking election (including the president), and charges and counter charges being laid against delegates. Why does Kilpin persist? Certainly not for the juice and biscuits, or the odd gift the blood service rustles up. He does it for the benefit of his fellow man, not knowing any of the recipients of his sacrifice.

Whereas he literally bleeds so fellow South Africans can survive, ANC factions are baying for the blood of their opposition to get their hands on the levers of power (and of patronage), with nary a thought for the people they supposedly serve. Many have nominated Gift of the Givers Founder Imtiaz Sooliman for president; I nominate Kilpin for deputy. The Independent on Saturday